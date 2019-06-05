The final of four Charlotte County Commission strategic focus area workshops is scheduled for June 18 in Room 119 of the Administration Center. Readers may remember the board reduced the number of focus areas from nine to four to improve line of sight between the board’s vision and our employee’s day-to-day work.
The three earlier workshops addressed public services, infrastructure and efficient and effective government. This workshop will cover economic and community development. While we have been implementing initiatives to fulfill all four of the focus areas, I created three multi-departmental task forces to tackle these issues the board has identified as critical: affordable housing, water quality and workforce development.
The goal of these task forces is to increase the availability of affordable housing, improve water quality and grow our workforce to meet industry needs. There is much the county can do to move the needle on all three areas, but to make significant and meaningful progress, we need to create or strengthen community partnerships. Some of those partnerships already exist, as Human Services Director Carrie Hussey will cover in her presentation.
The county is one of dozens of organizations involved in the Together Charlotte partnership, which has been assessing community needs for several years. Its most recent work was a study of affordable housing needs. The study found more than 10,000 housing units would be needed by 2025. Fully 80%of those units need to be in the affordable range, defined as costing no more than 30% of the occupants’ income.
In workforce development, partnerships also are in place between the county, industries and educational organizations. Programs aimed at training nurses, first responders and airplane mechanics are in place or under development. A new program is being planned to offer hospitality training to feed the growing tourism industry.
Water quality is arguably the defining issue in Charlotte County. After all, the county is named for Charlotte Harbor, and its past, current and future identity and prosperity is intractably linked to the health of our waterways. Because this is not a new focus area, we have a number of ongoing initiatives in place, including the sewer master plan. One of the initiatives this task force is undertaking is to consolidate the data created by the multiple projects to better communicate what we are doing and how it is improving water quality.
Storm surveyHelp us help you. Our Office of Emergency Management created a survey to determine how long residents have been in Charlotte County, how they responded to past storms, how they plan to respond to future storms and their level of preparedness. Please take a moment to fill out the survey to help us understand how ready residents are for the next storm.
Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the survey banner at the top of the page. Thanks.
Sales tax updateLater this month, commissioners will commemorate the completion of a pair of 2014 1% local option sales tax project with ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
The first event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., June 18, at Harold Avenue Regional Park, where a new gymnasium was constructed to expand programs offered there.
The second event is scheduled for 8 a.m., June 24, at Tringali Recreation Center, where we added a multi-purpose room and storage, remodeled the reception area and renovated the kitchen in the meeting hall to enable customers to hold a wider variety of functions.
The sales tax was approved by voters in November 2014. So far, it has raised more than $105 million. Fifteen of the projects are completed and operational. Three more will be open this summer and two others are in the design phase.
Tourism contestCharlotte County is featured in a tourism marketing campaign promoting new air service on LOT Polish Airlines from Warsaw, Poland, into Miami.
Called “My Sunshine State Story,” contestants will share on social media what their perfect Florida vacation is. One person will win a round-trip pair of tickets on LOT Polish Airlines to Miami and a Florida vacation package of their choice.
Charlotte County is one of four destinations selected to participate. The package consists of a stay at the Weston’s wannaB Inn, meals at Peace River Seafood and Farlow’s on the Water, and activities with Babcock Ranch Eco Tours, Hooked on SUP and King Fisher Fleet. If Charlotte County is the selected destination, the winner will need to visit between October and the end of February 2020.
Later this month, representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, will visit the destination and gather images and video from each participating venue and share on their social media channels. Although the content is visible to anyone, only Polish residents are eligible to win.
The U.S. Department of Commerce approached the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau to participate in the summer-long social media contest by contributing a vacation package and images.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
