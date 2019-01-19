Charlotte County presently has two charter schools operating alongside the traditional public schools. One is Babcock Neighborhood School, opened just last year, and the other is Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School.
The Babcock Neighborhood School is a very new and innovative endeavor, adopting the highly successful project-based learning method as its pedagogical standard. Florida SouthWestern school offers a high school program which may result in a combined high school diploma and associate of arts degree, as would be gained from a two-year community college.
Does a charter school provide any benefit over a traditional school? To begin with, let’s clarify what Florida charter schools are and clear up some myths.
A charter school is a public school which must accept all applicants, must meet the Common Core criteria, and must answer to the same state grading system applied to all public schools. Charter school teachers are certified by the same standards as apply to traditional public school teachers.
Charter schools in Florida must be run by a non-profit organization, and their primary funding comes from the county school budget, which provides a per capita stipend for each student in the school proportionate to that spent to educate a standard public school student. This stipend is actually less than the state’s per student allotment to the traditional public schools, so the traditional schools actually profit monetarily from the charter schools.
Charter schools have much more leeway to try innovative pedagogies and to modify curriculum, and they are free to target certain student groups. From the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) we have the statement, “Charter schools are largely free to innovate and often provide more effective programs and choice to diverse groups of students.”
Are charter schools pulling their weight in Florida? An FLDOE report for 2015-2016 makes extensive comparisons, and here are some of the highlights.
1. The percentage of minority students in charter schools is higher than in public schools.
2. 35 percent of charter schools received “A” grades, compared to 23 percent of traditional public schools.
3. In English language arts, charter students at all grade levels showed higher proficiency than public school students. Moreover, the differences for African-American students were even greater.
4. In mathematics, charter students showed higher proficiency than public school students, and again, African-American students in charter schools do better than their cohort in public schools.
5. In science, charter school students outperform public school students for elementary and middle school, but public high school students do slightly better. This may be related to the smaller budgets of charter schools, resulting in a deficit in scientific laboratory equipment.
In Charlotte County, how do charter schools compare to the traditional public schools? We have the two aforementioned charter schools in the county. For 2017-18, three “A’s” were awarded to the 18 traditional public schools, while both charter schools received “A’s.” The average overall school scores for the 18 traditional schools in the county was 447.5, while the average for the two charter schools was 655.5, 46 percent higher. So we get better education, at lower cost. I hope our esteemed superintendent will give the charters credit for pulling the district rating considerably upward.
With Common Core, the traditional schools march to a rigid pedagogy and curriculum found objectionable by many parents and educators. The emphasis is on a “one-size-fits-all education” dictated from afar by people who know nothing about our county. The charters have much more freedom to discover and advance the particular skills of each student.
With our new governor and education commissioner favoring charter schools, the time is ripe to organize and found more charter schools in our county. Competition improves all endeavors, and competition will bring better education to our county. I urge Charlotte County parents to carefully examine and support any efforts to bring new charter schools to Charlotte County.
John R. Doner, PhD, is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him at cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is cccurmudgeon.org.
