All taxpayers in Charlotte County have received their 2021 property tax bills. Depending on the way the taxpayer holds the property determines the rise in the taxes. If one holds the property and is eligible for the Homestead Exemption, the increase in assessed value is limited to 3% or the consumer price increase, whichever is less.
On properties that are not homesteaded, the rate of increase can be 10%. The taxable value is used to calculate the ad-valorem portion of the tax bill. The other portion of the tax bill is the non-ad-valorem assessments. These charges may include some MSBUs, Charlotte County Sanitation and Charlotte County Fire Rescue.
The three largest portions of the ad-valorem taxes are the county tax, the sheriff’s office and the school board. For years county government has envisioned expansion of the county tax base, and would like to have light industry or medical facilities. These industries require less county investment in infrastructure. Instead, the county has seen expansion of the housing market and retail facilities.
After several delays due to the pandemic and financial constraints, the Sunseeker project is ongoing. The county expects to see a benefit in additional taxes when the project is completed. As with all projects of this size, the county will also see increased costs with public safety, fire and rescue and expenses related to infrastructure in the Charlotte Harbor area. Affordable housing in Charlotte County has been a topic that county government has talked about for some time. Jobs that Sunseeker will create include many service related positions. The county is known as a service related economy, and the additional employees will add to the affordable housing crisis.
The Sheriff’s Office portion of the budget has remained relatively stable. We are fortunate in this county compared to other areas of the country in that we have not seen the explosion of crime. The “smash and grab” crimes that the country has experienced has put a strain on many law enforcement agencies. There has been problems recruiting officers in law enforcement agencies in Florida, but the state has been pro-active in recruitment efforts by offering bonuses to officers and efforts to recruit law enforcement personnel from some northern states have been successful.
The county will benefit from funds received from federal government pandemic aid. In an article in The Daily Sun on Nov. 26, 2021, the “county will spend $8,500,000 on expanding and improving the sewerage system.” In addition, funds will be requested to make improvements to the commission’s hearing chamber to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other variants.
The county rejected a proposal from the Cultural Center for a $300,000 aid package to keep the center open. The alleged shortfall was the result of the pandemic according to the center’s board. It seems hard to understand how $8,500,000 for sewers is pandemic related and $300,000 is not. Time will tell the future of the center.
The writer and the Curmudgeon Club wish the residents of Charlotte County a happy and healthy new year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.