Certain Charlotte County commissioners have stated zoning is “outdated” and the county should permit apartment buildings, which can serve as affordable housing, in areas zoned “residential.”
Zoning was implemented by communities as conflicting uses, such as industrial facilities, spread into residential areas. During the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s, manufacturing facilities were built along rivers, bodies of water and railroads. These entities required transportation to receive raw material and to deliver finished products. The advent of motorized trucks allowed flexibility in locating industrial facilities, which then could be situated in areas where land was less expensive, resulting in noise, dust and truck traffic, frequently incompatible with residences.
The Los Angeles City Council passed the first municipal zoning ordinance in the United States on Sept. 24, 1908, establishing residential and industrial areas. In 1916, New York City adopted zoning as a reaction to construction of the Equitable Building. The building towered over the neighboring residences. This resulted in height restrictions and regulations on land use, preventing factories and warehousing from encroaching on retail and residential districts.
The State Standard Zoning Enabling Act (SZEA) is a federal planning document drafted and published through the United States Commerce Department in 1924 which gave states a model under which they could enact their own zoning enabling laws.The constitutionality of zoning laws was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in Village of Euclid, Ohio v. Ambler Realty Co. In doing so, the court accepted the arguments of zoning defenders that it met two essential needs. First, zoning extended and improved on nuisance law in that it provided advance notice that certain types of uses were incompatible with other uses in a particular district. The second argument was that zoning was a necessary municipal planning instrument.
The primary purpose of zoning is to segregate uses that are thought to be incompatible. In practice, however, zoning is used as a permitting system to prevent new development from harming existing residents or businesses. Zoning is commonly exercised by local governments such as counties or municipalities, although the state determines the nature of the zoning scheme through zoning enabling legislation.
Zoning may include regulation of the types of activities that will be acceptable on particular lots (such as open space, residential, agricultural, commercial, or industrial), the densities at which those activities may be performed (from low-density housing such as single family homes to high-density such as high-rise apartment buildings), the height of buildings, the amount of space structures may occupy, the location of a building on the lot (setback), the proportions of the types of space on a lot (for example, how much landscaped space and how much paved space), and how much parking must be provided. Most zoning systems have a procedure for granting variances (exceptions to the zoning rules), usually because of some perceived hardship due to the particular nature of the property in question. If the variance is not warranted, then it may cause an allegation of spot zoning to arise. Most state zoning-enabling laws prohibit local zoning authorities from engaging in any spot zoning because it would undermine the purpose of a zoning scheme.
As evidenced by the previous historical discussion, zoning regulations were developed for a purpose, one of which was to keep incompatible development out of residential neighborhoods. Charlotte County should only permit apartment buildings in areas “zoned” for apartment buildings.
Sam Castronovo, PhD, is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
