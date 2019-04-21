U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio

Contact the senator through his website www.rubio.senate.gov. Navigate to the email. Phone the Tampa office at 813-853-1099.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

Contact the senator through his website www.RickScott.senate.gov. Phone the Tampa office at 813-225-7040.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube

Contact the congressman through his website http//steube.house.gov. The Punta Gorda office is at 226 Taylor St., #230. Phone the office at 941-575-9103.

Fla. Sen. Joe Gruters

Contact the senator through the Senate website, www.flsenate.gov/Senators. Phone the Sarasota office at 941-378-6309.

Fla. Rep. Mike Grant

Contact Rep. Grant by email, Michael.Grant@myfloridahouse.gov. The Port Charlotte office is at 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C. Phone the office at 941-613-0914.

Fla. Rep. James Buchanan

Contact Rep. Buchanan by email, James.Buchanan@myfloridahouse.gov. His North Port office is at 5900 Pan American Blvd., Unit #102. Phone the office at 941-492-4560.

