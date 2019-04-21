U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
Contact the senator through his website www.rubio.senate.gov. Navigate to the email. Phone the Tampa office at 813-853-1099.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Contact the senator through his website www.RickScott.senate.gov. Phone the Tampa office at 813-225-7040.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube
Contact the congressman through his website http//steube.house.gov. The Punta Gorda office is at 226 Taylor St., #230. Phone the office at 941-575-9103.
Fla. Sen. Joe Gruters
Contact the senator through the Senate website, www.flsenate.gov/Senators. Phone the Sarasota office at 941-378-6309.
Fla. Rep. Mike Grant
Contact Rep. Grant by email, Michael.Grant@myfloridahouse.gov. The Port Charlotte office is at 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C. Phone the office at 941-613-0914.
Fla. Rep. James Buchanan
Contact Rep. Buchanan by email, James.Buchanan@myfloridahouse.gov. His North Port office is at 5900 Pan American Blvd., Unit #102. Phone the office at 941-492-4560.
