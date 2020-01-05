Dr. Mozaffarian reports research funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Gates Foundation; personal fees from GOED, Nutrition Impact, Bunge, Indigo Agriculture, Motif FoodWorks, Amarin, Acasti Pharma, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, America’s Test Kitchen, and Danone; scientific advisory board, Brightseed, DayTwo, Elysium Health, and Filtricine; and chapter royalties from UpToDate; all outside the submitted work.