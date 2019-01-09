The Charlotte County Commission approved a number of staff changes on Tuesday, confirming my promotions of Assistant County Administrator Hector Flores to deputy county administrator, Legislative Manager Emily Lewis to assistant county administrator and Capital Projects Manager Travis Mortimer to assistant county administrator.
Flores has served Charlotte County for 23 years in a variety of positions and has overseen several departments since his promotion to assistant county administrator two years ago. Lewis joined the county as the manager of the Family Services Center in 2006. Since 2015, she has worked as legislative manager. Mortimer began his county tenure in 2015 and has overseen the implementation of sales tax and other capital projects. He served as interim utilities director for several months last year. I look forward to continuing to work closely with these talented and dedicated public servants.
Part of the reason for this reorganization is that Deputy County Administrator Kelly Shoemaker will be retiring in August. Shoemaker began working for Charlotte County in 1998 and has been an integral part of the senior county administration team for nearly 15 years, including the last five as my deputy. She oversaw three successful extensions of the sales tax referendum and helped me develop a culture of service in the organization through her example and leadership. Last year, her contributions to local government management were recognized by the Florida City and County Managers Association with the Assistant for Excellence in Leadership Award. Her institutional knowledge will be difficult to replace and I have charged her with spreading as much of it as she can to the administration team in her time remaining.
The board also approved my promotion of Public Works Maintenance and Operations Manager John Elias to public works director, replacing Danny Quick, who retired in December. Elias has a tremendous success story, rising from an entry-level position in 1989. His experience and knowledge of county operations will serve him and the county well in his new position.
The board also approved our new Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau Director Wendie Vestfall. Vestfall will join the county Feb. 19 from Dover, Del., where she served as president and CEO of the Kent County Tourism Corporation. She takes over for Lorah Steiner, who retired in September. Vestfall joins a tourism team coming off a very successful 2018 and I look forward to seeing her bring her experience, talent and enthusiasm to this new challenge.
Waterfest success
An analysis of the Englewood Beach Waterfest found about 6,000 people who attended the boat races from outside Charlotte County had a total economic impact of $5,882,500. They generated 6,930 lodging room nights, staying an average of 7.8 nights.
Total attendance was 30,000, according to event organizers. Downs and St. Germain Research, the tourism bureau’s market research firm, reported that those visitors spent $3,844,800 on accommodation, restaurants, groceries, transportation, attractions, entertainment, shopping, tickets and other expenses. Estimates do not include spending by members of the race teams.
The researcher derived the estimates through interviews with 294 attendees, Waterfest attendance data, tourism bureau visitor tracking studies and information from the company’s proprietary tourism database.
Charlotte County was a major sponsor of Waterfest, providing in-kind services from the Community Services, Community Development, Transit and Fire/EMS.
Tourism taxes
On Tuesday, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau announced Charlotte County tourist development tax revenues collected during November 2018 totaled $198,701. This reflects a 4.8-percent increase over November 2017’s collections of $189,539. This follows a spike in October 2018 collections to $178,919, a 6.3-percent increase over October 2017’s $168,306.
The money is generated by a 5-percent surcharge on short-term lodging rates. Visitors also contribute about 20-25 percent of the total revenue raised by the 1 percent local option sales tax, which is not included in the so-called “bed tax” figure.
Because red tide was still present in coastal areas during October, the VCB continued marketing using the same approach executed during the summer by highlighting other areas of Charlotte County not impacted by red tide. The VCB also facilitated and supported various events that brought in overnight visitors, such as Half Century Softball and Prostyle Baseball tournaments, Harboritaville – Magic on the Water, and the Florida International Air Show.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.