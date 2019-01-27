As we have painfully learned over the past year, red tide is a huge problem for our beautiful Southwest Florida coast. The current episode started November 2017 and has continued with few breaks until now.
I hear my friends and neighbors say, “It’s natural so why should I get involved?” and “I hear so many things about red tide that I don’t know what to believe.”
We have an opportunity to address both of those concerns on today. Charlotte County leaders have arranged a Water Quality Summit focusing on red tide at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The summit runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature three algal bloom/red tide panel discussions with scientists, researchers and policymakers.
The South Manasota Sandpiper Key Association, with over 500 members, is taking action by educating our members about red tide, forming a Red Tide Action Task Force, and taking personal action, including advocating for use of Florida friendly fertilizers or, better yet, using no fertilizer at all, septic tank inspections and repair, properly disposing of dead fish and pressing government officials to find and implement solutions to the red tide scourge.
While we likely can’t completely eliminate red tide, we can reduce the length and severity of episodes by taking personal responsibility, by supporting the counties in reducing sewage spills and septic system failures, and by supporting state actions to reduce stormwater surges by building reservoirs near Lake Okeechobee, restoring the Everglades natural filtration system and greatly reducing nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) getting into the Gulf.
I urge your attendance at the summit. Numbers matter. Our county commissioners are taking red tide seriously, but they will take bigger and bolder actions if they see they have our support. Come and learn and voice your concerns and ideas. I also greatly encourage business owners participate – you have taken it on the chin economically and your voice must be heard.
You must register to attend. Go to: www.ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com, or email Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov, or call him at 941-743-1462.
Charlotte County is even providing bus service from the Tringali Park at 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., with return following the summit. Both the summit and transportation are free.
Damian Ochab is a resident of Manasota Key and the president of the South Manasota and Sandpiper Key Association (SMSKA).
