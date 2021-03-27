Charlotte County’s mission is delivering exceptional service. To reinforce that culture, we recognize staff for living up to it with regular visits to county offices to give Exceptional Service Awards. Many of them grow out of customer feedback for services provided. In fact, the employee of the month who was just recognized at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting was praised by a homeowner for how he handled a permit application.
Employees also recognize their colleagues with “kudos” on our intranet message board. Some employees leave notes on co-workers’ desks to show their appreciation for each other.
We also encourage employees to participate in professional development training and join trade associations where they can discuss best practices with their peers from around the state and country and participate in annual award competitions.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the county Purchasing Division was recognized for receiving the National Procurement Institute’s 2020 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award for the 16th time. The county is one of only 32 agencies in Florida to receive the award and one of only 40 in the country.
The county also received the 2020 Honorable Culture of Well-Being Award from Cigna, which provides insurance services to the county. Well-Being Award applicants were evaluated based on the core components of their wellness programs, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement.
Health is our top priority and we are honored to be selected as a recipient of the award. Healthy employees are happier, more productive, and better engaged with their work, which is good for the entire organization and the people they serve.
Earlier this year, Charlotte County Utilities received the 2020 Outstanding Water Distribution System Award from the Florida chapter of the American Water Works Association. That followed last year’s recognition at the association’s annual conference as its Distribution System of the Year.
Congratulations to all involved on earning this recognition.
Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala, 6-11 p.m., April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment.
Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased by April 9 at charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is located at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Vaccine update
As of Wednesday, more than 100,000 people have been vaccinated in Charlotte County, according to the state vaccination database. More than 50,000 people have received both doses.
Gov. DeSantis’ latest executive order opened eligibility for vaccines to anyone over 50 years of age. To preregister, visit MyVaccine.FL.gov or call 866-200-9160 (or 833-990-3549 for TTY users).
For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Vaccine Information.
