This is an extremely exciting year for Deep Creek Elementary School. It was always known by staff and students that DCES was a special place, but now the state knows it too! Deep Creek Elementary is proud to have earned an “A” rating on this year’s Florida Schools Accountability Report.
Florida elementary school grades are comprised of seven components. Three of these areas, English Language Arts (ELA) Proficiency, Mathematics Proficiency, and Science Proficiency, are considered achievement components. The intention of these components is to measure how many Deep Creek students achieved a passing score on the state assessment.
The other four components measure learning gains made in ELA, in mathematics, gains made by the lowest performing 25% of ELA students, and gains made by the lowest performing 25% of mathematics students. Deep Creek earned an “A” rating in five of these seven categories.
The school’s “A” rating not only signifies the hard academic work put forth by students and staff, but also the relationships that have been established within the Cub family. When students, staff, and families felt connected as a school family, amazing things became possible.
The school emphasizes two strong messages that are conveyed each and every day: “We are Cubs!” and “Nothing Less than My Success!” A strong belief is that relationships are the foundation to all things great at DCE. “We are Cubs” sends the message to students that no matter where they come from, what their beliefs are, or what strengths and weaknesses that they may have, that they are all in this together and are here to support one another. As Cubs enter the school’s doors each morning, the expectation is that they put forth their best effort.
“Nothing Less than My Success” requires that all of our students and staff push themselves to be better than they were the day before. Each and every day students and adults alike will encounter obstacles and challenges. Keeping this message and a bit of hard work and determination they are seeing that they get a step closer each day to achieving goals that they have set for themselves.
By combining strong relationships that are at the heart of the school with the academic growth that has been made, students are gaining confidence and are shining as leaders! Deep Creek is devoted to inspiring successful leadership in all they do. Leadership traits are noticed in each of the unique students at the school. The staff works diligently to provide opportunities for the
children to showcase leadership in classrooms for classroom jobs and all over campus through planned activities. One example of leadership happening at DCE is D.E.A.L. (Drop Everything and Lead) Day. The last Wednesday of each month is designated as DEAL Day. Staff members choose a passion/club they would like to share with students and then students are able to select clubs that they would like to explore and sign up. A few of the clubs offered include Caring Cubs which allows students time to participate in school and community service projects, Gametopia where students learn game design, Yoga Club to gain mindfulness techniques, and a Book Club to inspire a love for reading. The DCE Cubs can’t wait for DEAL Day each month so they can participate in one of the 20-plus clubs offered. The school is excited to see their students channeling their leadership skills and passion into areas that will serve them well as they grow up.
Deep Creek has a lot to be proud of.
