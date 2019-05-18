OUR POSITION: A discussion about loud bands in downtown Punta Gorda drew a big crowd to City Council Chambers Wednesday. When all was said and done, music won.
By the time the tsunami of music lovers and bar owners hit City Council Chambers Wednesday, no one was surprised.
A couple days prior, however, no one — not City Council members, not City Administrator Howard Kunik, nor musicians or bar owners — likely saw the groundswell of sentiment for the downtown music scene rising to the overflow crowd that spilled outside the building into the parking lot.
The turnout to discuss “loud” music was fueled by social media. It was likely further fed by the sting that still remains from the city’s redesign of Gilchrist Park, including prohibiting parking on the grass, that left music patrons feeling unappreciated. That whole scenario sucked some of the good vibrations out of the park’s mid-week jam sessions.
Now, the rumors were spreading that complaints from residents in the city’s History District might drive the City Council to restrict live music downtown. There is no doubt those who showed up to “not let the music die” saw the near-death of the jam sessions starting all over again.
But it was never going to happen.
Even the main complainant said so.
“It’s not our intention to ban music from the downtown,” John Chalifoux, who lives near the intersection of West Olympia Avenue and Harvey Street, said in a Sun story by Daniel Sutphin. He got the attention of musicians, bar owners and the City Council by filing 11 noise complaints in the past year or so — five this year.
So the City Council placed an item on its agenda to discuss what you might call a truce with downtown businesses and bars and a “self-policing” honor system to control music emanating from their patios and stages.
We understand why bar owners and musicians were concerned. After all, it was a discussion that started the pickleball noise wars. And, as BoogieMen band founder Mike Riley said Wednesday, “a discussion lots of times leads to action.”
Those who support live music downtown were called to action. One Punta Gorda resident, Steve Lineberry, started a petition to keep the music pumping. In one weekend there were more than 4,800 signatures.
Live music, as many pointed out, is part of the lifeblood in a small town like Punta Gorda. One person Wednesday talked about people coming from as far away as Tampa to sample the city’s music scene. It’s certainly not unusual on a weekend to see groups traipsing from one bar to another in the city to check out the bands.
Thankfully, not one City Council member seemed to support placing any new restrictions on live music downtown.
And Kunik, as if to tell the large gathering to just chill, said, “This is just a discussion. There is no ordinance change on the agenda item. Music in the central business district is a vital part or our city. We are not shutting anything down.”
We’ll take those words to the bank and, while not ignoring the concerns of some about how music disturbs their slice of paradise, look forward to the music living in downtown Punta Gorda.
