COVID-19 has shocked us all. It’s impacting our lives terribly.
Just in my immediate family, my daughter lost her job over four weeks ago. She’s struggling to get unemployment and still has not received it.
We celebrated my son’s birthday on the front lawn of his house and left presents and cake by the front door last week. A few days earlier, my girlfriend Tracy and I celebrated her birthday with take-out from a restaurant.
My parents are avoiding all human contact in their Punta Gorda home because they’re high risk.
My sister and her family live in one of the worst virus hot spots just outside of New York City. She’s an anesthetist nurse, so the whole family worries about her exposure to the virus, and bringing it home to her kids. My brother lives near my sister and he’s also a high-risk person who needs to isolate.
We’re all coming together to fight this virus, and we’re winning. Thanks to everyone who is making it possible.
This past week, we published posters in the newspaper that showed our thanks to the many essential workers who are risking their lives to make sure we have what we need to survive this pandemic.
We’ve thanked health care workers, first responders and nursing home workers. We’re continuing the campaign this week to show our appreciation to the retail, grocery and food industries. The list of people we should thank is extensive. All of them are risking their lives while helping all of us stay safe at home and stocked up with essentials.
I’ve received several emails this week asking us to make sure we don’t miss a certain business category. Some of those requests included pharmacists, utility workers, teachers, contractors, truckers and journalists.
Thank you to all of our essential workers.
It’s great to see so many people reaching out to show their support. We’ve had some send us creative ways to say thanks. Paulette Chernack shared a really cool picture of a tree she painted into a fantasy creature with her “thank you” sign on it.
We’re seeing this trend of praise and thanks appearing in national ad campaigns as corporations adjust their marketing strategies to be more sympathetic to customers who are dealing with the difficulties of this health crisis.
Some businesses are even donating their ads to nonprofits. Others are offering up serious discounts to help.
Other businesses are getting creative like Jim Sanders, president of SandStar Remodeling & Interior Design. He’s accepting nominations for a health care hero. One lucky winner will win up to a $10,000 retail value bathroom renovation as their way of showing appreciation to our health care workers. You can enter a nomination at sandstarremodeling.com.
We’re all coming together to do our part in this war against a horrific virus.
Our news teams are working long hours to localize the COVID-19 crisis. There’s so many angles for us to cover because this virus impacts almost everything. I’m not sure what it hasn’t impacted at this point. Maybe space travel?
During times like this, we tend to chase the hard news of the day. Our reporters and editors cannot be everywhere, so we may miss some of the important human interest stories like the many people who have mobilized to make masks and face shields for our health care workers and first responders.
If you see or hear of an interesting story, please feel free to share it with us at newstips@yoursun.com.
We may not be able to cover all the great stories, but we’ll do our best.
