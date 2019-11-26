In 2014, FEMA advised Charlotte County it was next in line for a project that would revise many of the Flood Insurance Rate Maps that cover much of the county and the City of Punta Gorda. FIRMs are maps that show which areas are more susceptible to flooding and are used to enforce construction standards and assess flood insurance rates in those areas at greatest risk.
The last time our maps were revised was in 2003. At that time the study looked at the entire county and all sources of flooding. Since that time there have been improvements in technology, which allow for a more accurate assessment of risk and modeling of flooding scenarios. Because of this advance in technology, FEMA started a project to re-map the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. The aim of this project was to leverage the new technology and give the local jurisdictions a wide range of tools, both regulatory and non-regulatory, to help manage development in those areas at greater risk of flooding. The focus of this project was on areas that would be subject to coastal inundation but recognizes that in areas such as Charlotte County, that impact could reach many miles inland due to our topography, rivers and creeks and extensive canal network. This has resulted in changes to many areas of the county and even though properties may not be near the coastline, they may be impacted.
Earlier this month, after five years of modeling, analysis and development, FEMA released preliminary maps changing many flood zones and elevations in the county. Staff from both the city and the county has been involved in reviewing this project over the past five years. We have also provided data in the form of more than 100,000 elevation points gathered from elevation certificates, surveys from county and city projects and other verified elevation data. This review and input, which is unusual for jurisdictions, allowed us to ensure the maps are as accurate as possible and, where available, supplemented by real, local data, which is typically not available to FEMA.
So what happens next? FEMA has released the set of preliminary maps for the public to view. To introduce these maps and give our citizens insight into what impacts they may see, FEMA will be hosting three community meetings.
At the meetings, citizens will be able to get information directly from FEMA representatives on any changes to the flood zones and also find out what implications this has on flood insurance premiums. Citizens can also learn about options for purchasing flood insurance, the process to appeal the maps, and the modelling and engineering that went into producing the maps.
The meetings are scheduled for:
• 4-7 p.m., Dec. 11, North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center
• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 12, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center
• 4-7 p.m., Dec. 12, Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center
More details about these events can be found on the Charlotte County and City of Punta Gorda websites.
All are invited to participate in these meetings and we strongly encourage you to attend if you have questions about how the changes will impact you and your property. To supplement these meeting’s several resources have been made available for you to check if you are impacted. Links to FEMA sites with information relating to the project are on the Charlotte County website. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Flood Information under Popular Links.
Charlotte County also has developed a Preliminary Map App, which allows users to view both the existing flood zones and the preliminary flood zones simultaneously and makes it easy to see the changes. This app is also available on the Flood Information page.
For information, please see the Flood Information site or email FloodMapChanges@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Claire Jubb is the Charlotte County Community Development director. Readers may reach her at Claire.Jubb@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.