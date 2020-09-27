Sometimes you don’t realize the impact a business has on the area until the business suddenly closes.
And in the case of Fishin’ Frank’s, the closing of the shop was not due to coronavirus or financial issues. It closed when a car landed on top of the business — yes, on top — catching the building on fire.
A motorist had been driving fast and hit a concrete curb, launching the vehicle into the air and onto the bait and tackle shop, according to police. A local piece of history was now gone.
For 46 years, Frank’s sat at the corner of Edgewater Drive and U.S. 41. Originally run by Frank Hommema Sr., son Frank Jr. took it over after the first decade. The shop had generations of customers, too — people who remembered going as kids and later brought their own children, and even grandkids.
Frank Jr. says he’s not sure about when the shop will re-open, or where, or even if it will reopen.
This story on his comments about the future of the shop was the most-read article on the Daily Sun websites last week.
To understand the hurdles Frank Jr. is facing, read the story at: bit.ly/33YdZx9
Let’s move on with the Top Five, continuing to the No. 2 most read story of the week:
2 North Port woman scratches $1 million Lotto ticket
We all seemingly have a fascination with stories about Lottery winners — mainly because we ourselves want to be one.
We want to know how they won, if they chose numbers or used a scratch-off ticket and, most importantly, we want to know who the winner is.
This latest story is about the second $1 million winner in North Port from people playing the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game.
To see who won the latest $1 million, you can read the story at: bit.ly/330IxiJ
3 Venice bowling alley closes
When I first saw this story appear on our Website, I was at home and I quite literally yelled, “Noooo!” out loud — to no one.
This story hit hard for me. There is something wholesome and all-American about a great bowling alley — and the Venice Lanes bowling alley was just that. Even the outside of the building is cool.
I am going to miss this place. Here’s hoping that somebody comes along and reopens it after we get past the pandemic.
You can read the story at: bit.ly/33UI2WO
4 Charlotte gas stations offer cheapest fuel in Florida
For many years, from Punta Gorda to Venice, gas stations have offered the lowest priced fuel in Florida.
Every week or so, we write a story on the latest gas prices in Florida. This is never a giant story, and it never really makes our front page unless the gas prices jump dramatically.
With Hurricane Sally lurking in the Gulf of Mexico, we wrote a story last week looking at gas prices. And once again, this part of Florida had the lowest gas prices.
Even the experts at AAA don’t know why this area is regularly the lowest. We here at the Daily Sun batted around some ideas but nothing really sticks out as the obvious reason.
This latest story must have caught the attention of thousands of people who were worried about the hurricane. And those thousands of people then shared it with thousands more, pushing this story to #4.
You can read the details at: bit.ly/342FMwO
5 Former Port Charlotte star hoping to give back
Seeing this in the Top Five makes me happy. Rarely do sports stories make the Top Five list but this one about a homegrown sports star seemed to have caught the attention of thousands of you, regardless of whether this sports star played for your high school — or against it.
This article is about Keyshawn Mcleod, the former Port Charlotte and Tulane offensive lineman. As he was finishing up his college career, he began considering jobs in law enforcement and related fields.
The idea of giving back to his community stuck in his mind. He wanted to help those kids who often see sports as the only way to escape from home.
“Growing up in Port Charlotte, the only thing we had as kids was sports,” Mcleod said in the article. “I saw some of my closest friends go to jail all because they didn’t know what to do with their lives after sports.”
So his idea is to open a place that offers more than sports, that offers life skills, such as how to handle your money and how to get ready for a career.
This idea apparently appealed to many of you, who read and then shared the story.
If you would like to learn more about McLeod’s vision, visit: bit.ly/3mIJKD4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.