State Representatives

State Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte)

Port Charlotte Office: (941) 613-0914

Tallahassee Office: (850) 717-5075

State Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota)

North Port Office: 941-429-4560

Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5074

State Senators

State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)

Sarasota Office: (941) 378-6309

Tallahassee Office: (850) 487-5023

State Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow)

Bartow Office: (863) 534-0073

Punta Gorda Office: (941) 575-5717

Tallahassee Office: (850) 487-5026

