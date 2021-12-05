You know what we need more of in the world today? Gray.
Not gray hair. There’s plenty of that in this area. What we’re missing is the type of gray that keeps us from seeing the world in purely black-and-white terms. It’s “Us” vs. “Them,” even though we’re all just individuals.
Doubt and nuance have left the building.
An example: I was invited to be on a media panel for a local Republican club. Early in the meeting someone said there was a vehicle in the parking lot with a “Biden/Harris” bumper sticker, and he demanded that the Democrats identify themselves.
The club wasn’t going to let itself be “infiltrated,” he said.
No hands went up.
Now, there are several perfectly “innocent” reasons that vehicle was there.
For one, the meeting was held in a park facility used by other people. The vehicle could have belonged to one of them.
For another, the vehicle might belong to a disillusioned Biden voter considering changing parties, and the club might have missed a chance to gain a member.
Or it might belong to a Democrat spy hoping to ... do what? This wasn’t the Republican National Convention; it was a club meeting. What intelligence could be gathered that would be of benefit to the other party?
But the knee-jerk reaction was that an enemy was present. There was a time when political opponents weren’t looked at that way, right?
Today, however, everything is seen through a partisan lens — a pinhole, at that. There’s no way to gain perspective and context through a pinhole.
Not that anyone seems to want them.
The speed of light may still be the fastest thing in the universe but a close second is the speed at which people form — and share — opinions, especially on social media, based on anything, something or nothing.
And then denigrate the opinions of people who disagree with them or who deign to point out that their grasp of the facts might be incomplete or erroneous.
Because what seems to have become valuable is speed and certainty, no matter how wrong an opinion might be.
Yes, opinions can be wrong. You can fervently believe that the sun circles the Earth but that won’t make it so.
Compounding the problem is the fact that erroneous information is harder to kill than a cockroach as long as some people agree with it. And I doubt it’s possible to concoct an opinion today that couldn’t find at least a limited audience.
Take ivermectin. Leaving aside any medical issues, I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve seen a post/tweet/TikTok/email saying that the medicine won the “Nobel Peace Prize.”
It didn’t, and this has been debunked repeatedly. Two scientists — not the medicine itself — were awarded half the 2015 Nobel in Physiology or Medicine for discovering Avermectin, which is used to treat parasites. Ivermectin is a later formulation of the medicine.
In sum: Ivermectin itself didn’t win any Nobel Prize, and certainly not the Peace Prize, which is awarded by a different group.
Should it matter to you? Only if facts do.
I had a nice chat with a gentleman after the meeting about a group he belongs to. He said that we probably don’t agree about a lot in politics, but there could be some things. And I said that there might be a lot of things outside politics that we’d see eye to eye on.
What we need to do is remember that, and disagree about the other stuff without being disagreeable. Or as he put it, mean what we say without saying things in a mean way.
There’s one thing right there we agree on.
