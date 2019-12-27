Are you a candidate for the Charlotte County Master Gardener Volunteer Program? Do you enjoy meeting and talking with people? Do you like searching for answers to gardening questions that you or others have? If so, you may be just who we are looking for! Master Gardeners volunteers are trained volunteers who provide the public with gardening programs and activities that draw on the horticultural research and experience of the University of Florida Extension Service. Each Master Gardener volunteer receives research-based instruction in all areas of Florida home horticulture and is kept up-to-date with the latest developments in home horticulture from the Charlotte County Extension Service. In return, Master Gardeners volunteer an equivalent number of hours sharing their knowledge and experience with interested gardeners in the community. Your chance is coming — the 2020 Training is just around the corner!
Charlotte County's Master Gardener Volunteer Program, along with similar programs in other counties in Florida, is directly linked to the University of Florida as part of its national Land Grant College charter. It is this tie to the University that provides Master Gardener's state-of-the-art gardening knowledge. The Master Gardener Volunteer Program is a world-class national program of trained volunteers who work in partnership with their county Extension office to extend horticultural information throughout the community. The first Master Gardener volunteer program was started in Washington State in the early 1970s and has been in Charlotte County since 1983. The Training Class of 2020 will be our 37th year with this program!
Our own Master Gardener volunteers work on a variety of programs and activities. Master Gardener volunteers who work the Plant Lifeline, open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m., answer questions and diagnose plant insect and disease problems. Others operate booths at shows and fairs talking with people about gardening; some even work within the subject of horticultural therapy. Many volunteers conduct talks; others even host gardening radio call-in programs! An educational Demonstration Garden is also maintained as well as weekly plant clinics open across the county. What else? There are opportunities for advanced training, tours and conferences.
Who can be a Master Gardener volunteer? Literally anyone who enjoys gardening and has a desire to share their knowledge and skills in their community can become a Master Gardener volunteer. Candidates apply and are interviewed prior to attending the intensive, yet enjoyable, training course on all aspects of home horticulture or gardening. Volunteers then volunteer the required amount of time in bringing our educational message to the community. Volunteers are kept up-to-date with regular in-service trainings. Trips, tours and other special activities round out the experience, which is as social as it is educational.
December and January are the months we begin to recruit for the next class which is scheduled to begin the first week of March 2020! Now is the time to apply. Give our office a call at 764-4340 for more information. Check out the application, called a “Sprouting Kit,” online — print it out and send it in — http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/media/sfylifasufledu/charlotte/docs/pdf/sprouting-kit-2019..pdf. This does link does not have the 2020 Training Schedule, which is pending, but it does give you a good idea of what will be covered.
Talk with a Charlotte County Master Gardener Volunteer - they will tell you why gardening is America's number one hobby! Continue this tradition and consider becoming a Charlotte County Master Gardener volunteer!
For more information on all types of gardening topics in our area, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer. Just as a reminder, we have moved to our new office at the North Charlotte Regional Park at 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte FL 33953. Our phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same. Don't forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times - https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/media/sfylifasufledu/charlotte/docs/pdf/Plant-Clinics-Schedule1.pdf. Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden is always open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harborview Road. Master Gardener volunteers tend this garden on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. and are available for questions.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
