Charlotte County Community Development Director Claire Jubb was honored with the Florida Floodplain Managers Association’s Service Award at its 2019 annual conference last week.
The award read, “In appreciation for your efforts and innovations toward advancing floodplain management.”
Since 2016, Claire has served as the association’s floodplain champion, a volunteer position charged with raising the association’s profile as experts in floodplain management and serving as a resource for the state and federal legislative delegation. She also serves as the association’s associate director of legislation.
Claire is nationally recognized as an expert in floodplain management and mapping. She joined the county in 2003 and has been instrumental in developing and implementing floodplain management policies and sustainable development techniques within high-risk areas. She manages the county’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System. Her work has saved 30,000 county flood insurance policyholders more than $60 million in premiums in the past 10 years.
Congratulations to Claire for this recognition, but even more for her outstanding work on behalf of county residents.
Sales taxCommissioners will receive a status report on sales tax projects at their April 9 meeting. On Tuesday, the board commemorated the second ribbon-cutting in as many weeks, with the ceremony marking the completion of the Mac V. Horton West County Annex.
We recently received aerial photos of the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, showing the great progress the contractor is making on that project. We’re looking at an August opening. To see the photos, visit the county’s Facebook page @CharlotteCountyFlorida.
For information about sales tax projects from the voter-approved 2014 referendum, visit the county’s website, CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Project Status Updates.
Impact feesThe impact fee rate increase approved by the County Commission March 26 will go into effect June 26. The new rate will apply to permit applications made on or after that date. The updated fee schedule and more information is available at CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click the Working tab and then click Impact Fees under Building, Construction and Development.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
