Two amazing events just took place at my house. I unloaded clean dishes from our dishwasher and rinsed my cereal bowl in the kitchen sink.
Yeah, I know. So what, right?
Well, when you’ve been without a kitchen for about six weeks, small things become big things. And at Casa Henderson, that simple exercise meant normal had finally arrived. Sort of.
The lovely Mrs. H and I had planned this kitchen renovation for months. Actually, she planned it and I did what all good husbands do, nodding yes to basically everything she suggested.
New cabinets. New countertops. A new pantry. Raised ceiling.
The whole smack.
Our house was built in the mid-1980s. It had one of those drop-down kitchen ceilings that must have looked really groovy 30-some years ago but was about 20 years past its prime. It had to go, along with just about everything else.
If you have ever taken on that challenge at your house, you know what’s coming next. If you haven’t, be forewarned.
It got real when Hugh, our one-man-gang contractor, begin demolishing the old cabinets. That meant our refrigerator was moved to the living room, where it stayed for several weeks.
We packed food, silverware, dishes and assorted other stuff in boxes and stored them in the living and family rooms. That led to a lot of questions like, “Honey, which box has the salt?”
Did you know you can cook yellow rice on a gas grill? I took a risk. It wasn’t horrible.
Well, our stove was in the garage, along with the dishwasher. Our kitchen sink was on its way to Habitat For Humanity. Our microwave was on the dining room table, under a pile of stuff.
There are about 87 bazillion styles of cabinets from which to choose. Mrs. H looked at all of them — well, close — and I just kept nodding in agreement. Whatever you say, dearest.
Those spiffy new cabinets need handles. I had no clue that choosing a cabinet handle was a big deal, but it is.
Now, Mrs. H can be, oh, what’s the word? Exacting.
She watches all those home renovation shows, critiques their work — yes, even you, Property Brothers — and she is much better at figuring out how things go together than me.
She is methodical and doesn’t like to make major decisions until she has explored all the options.
All. The. Options.
“Honey, do you like this paint?”
“What do you think of these handles?”
“You like this color for the cabinets?”
“How about this one?”
“That one?”
And that was before we went looking for countertops.
Granite?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.