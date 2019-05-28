Editor:
I wonder whether the letter writer (May 22) could explain the connection between free speech and his having been called a baby killer in New York in 1967 and his allegation of attempts to dump illegal refugees in Florida.
The writer is "sure that this was precipitated by Washington bureaucrats who are longtime Democrats, who will do anything to hurt the Trump agenda and destroy our republic."
The notion of sending illegal refugees to any part of the United States where they would be "welcome" to prove some sick point was an idea hatched in the febrile mind of the person in the White House (Donald Trump).
By the way, sir, anything that will hurt the Trump agenda is to be welcomed.
Pleased to hear you support the First Amendment, sir. We agree on this point.
But stop blaming the Democrats for the misguided blunders of the person in the White House.
Irwin Wolfe
Port Charlotte
