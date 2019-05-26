Editor:
The May 21 edition of the Sun featured “Another View” from the Tampa Bay Times. The paper is a Democrat supporter. The article itself was apparently authored by a member of Rep. Charlie Crist staff who accompanied Crist on a junket to Cuba, if you can call it that.
In the article, the author criticized Sen. Rick Scott for referring to the human suffering that is ongoing in the communist-run country of Venezuela. The author refers to the carnage in that country as a “political crisis.” The proper definition would be the collapse of the nation’s economy due to a criminally corrupt authoritarian regime supported by Cuba, Russia and Iran, all dictatorships.
The writer was obviously upset that Scott referred to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans as "genocide." Genocide is defined as the deliberate killing of a group of people especially those of a particular ethnic group or nation. Maduro and his henchmen are stealing the nation’s wealth for their own benefit, stealing emergency food supplies donated by other countries and selling it on the black market. They are targeting the poor and middle class. I think that pretty much fits the definition of genocide.
There is a message in the viewpoint: The owners of the Sun either don’t know their readers or they are attempting to change county registration. Charlotte County is a Republican county and has successfully helped two Republican presidential candidates achieve victory.
Republican leaders should pay attention.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
