Editor:
The two weekend mass shootings have dominated the news. They are tragic, horrible and too common.
But, isn't it curious that during the same time period seven people were shot in Chicago's Douglas Park? The Chicago shootings only got minor mention (Page 5 in this paper). Why is that? Because shootings in Chicago are a regular occurrence, not a sensation. Yet, the Chicago shootings would be easier to stop. Mentally sick loners are hard to spot and harder to track.
The problem in Chicago and other crime ridden cities is known. Poverty, gangs, corruption and drugs all feed the culture of a city. Cleaning up a city has been done before. Strong leadership, community engagement, hard-core law enforcement could end the reign of terror. In-depth media investigations and reporting would shine some light on the real, systemic and ongoing problems in some cities.
While we mourn those lives lost or forever changed in the headlined shootings, let's remember that in some places these happen routinely. Who is remembering and mourning and talking about those people?
Gladys Marsh
Englewood
