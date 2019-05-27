Editor:
The following is now prohibited by Charlotte County Facility Rules numbers 6 and 7:
"Solicitation of petitions, pamphleteering, demonstrating, protesting or carrying banners or signs anywhere inside of county buildings or conveyances."
"Audio- or videotaping anywhere inside of county buildings or conveyances."
Smith vs. City of Cumming protects the right to gather information about what public officials do on public property, specifically the right to record matters of public interest. McDonough vs. Rundle (2018) even held that state law did not apply to secretly recording public officials in closed door meetings. This case alone cost taxpayers $200,000. Other case law, not to mention the state and federal constitutions, clearly declare Rules 6 and 7 illegal.
The commissioners must cancel this wicked act.
Americans have fought, died and given time and treasure since the Revolution to protect our right to hold government accountable. Government lawyers and bureaucrats casually erase those sacrifices by amending their "facility rules." What’s the point of the Constitution if it's ignored when inconvenient?
The people have been deprived, one by one, of our inalienable rights, this time even without any public notice.
This was done in retaliation against a few and was based on feelings, not based on law. One lawsuit is already coming that will cost taxpayers dearly.
Everybody involved must be fired or removed from office immediately.
Dave Kesselring
Port Charlotte
