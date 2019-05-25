Editor:
While driving on State Road 776 yesterday, I had a mishap. A vehicle in front of me pulling a boat lost its Bimini top. Unable to avoid it because of other traffic, I had to run over it.
I was stopped on the side of the road trying to get this out from under my car when a deputy arrived. (In my nervousness, I didn't get his name.) He tried to release the top from under my car, but the metal had jammed so tightly that he could not.
Soon after that, another deputy arrived to keep traffic from getting too near us. The deputy had to jack up my car and go under it in order to release the boat top. He did this in 90-plus degree heat. He was very pleasant and reassuring to me.
I feel these guys deserve lots of credit for their kind acts that we so seldom hear about. My thanks to them. And, by the way, if the person who lost the boat top would care to contact me, he can do so through your newspaper. My repair cost is right around $1,000.
Joan Shaffer
Port Charlotte
