Who pays for any money spent by the federal government?
President Biden’s infrastructure bill, the Build Back Better Act and the $5 trillion Social Infrastructure act are not zero-dollar cost programs. Halting construction of the border wall opening the southern border to allow, so far 1.5 million illegal migrants. Who will pay the current and long-term costs of transporting, feeding, housing, and medical care for these people? The Americans left in Afghanistan as hostages to the Taliban. How much will the administration pay in ransom for their release?
There is $78 billion to double the size of the IRS and the additional reporting burden levied on the banks and the individual taxpayer (all $600 transactions). Imagine getting a letter from the IRS asking you to justify a $1,000 transaction or face fines and more.
Don’t be fooled into believing that no one making less the $400,000 a year will be affected by Biden’s tax increases. As inflation caused by our loss of energy independence rears its ugly head. The direct product or service costs increase as well as the associated sales, state and local taxes. These affect everyone regardless of income. Businesses small and large do pay taxes on profits, not on gross receipts.The profits will be determined by the cost of goods or manufacturing costs.
Corporations do pay taxes as well, however in addition to the above costs they make distributions to their shareholders like you and me, who then pay our taxes.
These zero costs multi-trillion tax packages being pushed by the Biden administration are a figment of someone’s imagination. Who will pay? We, our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will pay.
