Editor:
The Rotonda West MSBU is promoting a $300 increase in non-ad valorem taxes to be used for maintenance, paving, sidewalks and bridge repair/rehab.
A request by a few for sidewalks (20-30 people) has been made. Sidewalks aren’t needed. Many walkways have already been provided. A petition of over 1,100 of the residents has rejected additional sidewalks.
The MSBU in June ignored the outcry from the residents regarding unnecessary sidewalks. Sidewalks were provided in areas of need on the current $100 a year tax. Why do we need an increase for unneeded sidewalks?
The current proposed plan is to collect for nine years. There are 8,910 properties assessed, at $400 per year for nine years, $32 million would be collected. The estimated paving for 81.8 miles in the MSBU is $17.5 million. Even after the full collection, the county is talking about taking a loan.
While the hearing notice indicates the monies are for future paving, bridge maintenance/rehab, future sidewalks and current maintenance, we have been repeatedly told the bridge numbers will not be available until late next year, and would most likely require an additional increase.
This is unacceptable. Many in this community would be negatively impacted, as many are on fixed incomes.
Anne-Marie Hunter
Rotonda West
