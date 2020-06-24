Editor:
The Sunseeker development and its tie to Allegiant Air promised to be the defining moment of the decade for Charlotte County and its residents. Now it is a huge question mark and the citizens of Charlotte County want and deserve answers to several questions. Answers to these questions would be a good start.
Questions directed to Charlotte County:
1. Did the county demand and succeed in having a performance bond issued before permitting Sunseeker? If not, why not? If yes, why the work stoppage?
2. If Sunseeker abandons the project does the land revert to the county?
3. Can Sunceeker sell the unfinished property as it stands today without the county’s consent?
4. What demands, if any, can the county make and enforce if Sunseeker seeks to sell the unfinished project?
5. Are the currently in effect permits transferable to a buyer? What power does the county have to require completion as specified in the permit?
Questions directed to Sunseeker:
1. What obligations do you have to investors before they give up on you?
2. What drop dead dates are legally or practically in effect on whether and when you abandon the project?
3. Do you have a fall back position for downsizing the project and completing it? Will your investors allow downsizing?
4. Are you seeking a buyer for the project? If yes, what parameters are or will you require?
5. When will you repair and restore the Kingsway golf course which is no longer playable?
Jon Shattuck
Punta Gorda
