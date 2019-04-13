Editor:

The 2019 Wounded American Veterans Event (WAVE) was sponsored by Punta Gorda Boat Club this year. The intent of the annual WAVE is to express our appreciation to a group of wounded veterans for their service and sacrifice by providing them with a day on Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River fishing, sailing or just a relaxing sightseeing cruise. The year’s event hosted about 21 veterans and their guests.

On behalf of the 2019 WAVE committee we would like to thank all of the boat captains and these local merchants for making this year’s event possible.

Brooklyn Joe’s, Walmart, C&R Graphics, Mike Martin State Farm Insurance, Military Heritage Museum, American Legion Auxiliary Post 103, Nancy Cwynar, Gregg Marrapodi and Hibiscus Trolley, Sue Leahy and Downtown Bait & Tackle, Captain Cayle Willis of Bad Fish Charters and Captain Allan Hall of Wilderness Boat Tours.

Rob, Karan Gray

Punta Gorda

