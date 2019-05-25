Editor:

Your story about bullets in panther carcasses amazed me.

What kind of an idiot would shoot a panther? I doubt if they'll end up on a fine dining menu.

It reminds me of an old "Star Trek" movie where Spock and Kirk were touring a fictitious Cetacean institute in San Francisco in the 1980s. Spock said to hunt an animal to extinction is not logical. To which the guide replied, whoever said humans were logical?

Indeed, we are a neurotic, murderous species. History deems that undeniable.

I suggest the hunters kill a wild pig. Their numbers are increasing because they too are losing habitat. They contaminate our produce by defecating on it. Thus the recalls of so many veggies for e. coli and other nasty bugs.

I just don't get it. And I like bacon.

Ed Kuznar

Englewood

