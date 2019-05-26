Editor:
Reading a letter May 23 made me wonder if the writer was sleeping from 2008 to 2016. She can't remember any president being treated as badly as our current president.
We will do everything we can to make Obama a one-term president, spoken by Mitch McConnell in 2008. When Merrick Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court, McConnell refused to even talk with him, refusing to do the job he and others were elected to do.
When Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless dress, she was ridiculed by Republicans and also was referred to as an ape in a dress. Now we have a former nude model as first lady who has spoken against bullying while married to the biggest bully in Washington.
Yesterday, the man-child said that he will not do anything until the Democrats stop the investigations. He claims there are no cover-ups. If he has nothing to hide, why does he not want them to do their job and prove him innocent?
We all have sleepless nights. Maybe that writer can tell what type of medications she used to allow her to sleep for eight years.
Jean A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
