Citizens of Punta Gorda, are you concerned about the pressure Sunseekers Resort is going to bring to allow buildings in Punta Gorda to exceed the current height limitation of 50 feet above Base Flood Elevation (BFE)? Well, wait no longer.
The citizens of Traverse City, Michigan, recently faced a similar concern. As Traverse City is experiencing a resurgence of building construction and prime property for development is becoming scarce, the desire for developers to exceed the current 60-foot building height limitation was increasing.
The Park Hotel, constructed in Traverse City many years ago, is 142 feet tall which exceeds the current building height limit of 60 feet, provides the developers an example to point to as a reason to exceed the 60-foot building height restriction. This provided the stimulus for a group of citizens, which were concerned that the City Council would begin to allow exceptions, to form a nonprofit group named “Save Our Downtown” (SOD).
SOD met to decide how to approach this threat to increase the building height in Traverse City. SOD decided that an amendment to the City Charter was the best approach to retain the building height restriction of 60 feet. A proposal was drawn up for a City Charter Amendment that would require that any variance, that would increase the height for any building in the city of Traverse City, would need to be submitted to the voters for their approval. The proposal became known as “Proposal Three.”
Adopting Proposal Three would add the following language to Section 28 of the Traverse City Charter:
“It is hereby declared that buildings over 60 feet in height are generally inconsistent with the residential and historical character of Traverse City. Therefore, any proposal for construction of a building with a height above 60 feet, shall not be approved by the City or City Commission, until after the proposal is submitted to and approved by a majority of the City electors at a regular election or at a special election.” Proposal 3 was approved by the Traverse City Voters on Nov. 8, 2016.
In 2018 a developer requested the City of Traverse City to submit a proposal to the voters to consider a variance which would allow the city to issue a Special Land Use Permit (SLUP) for a 64-unit condominium building 100 feet tall. The proposal read as follows: “Shall a building with a height above 60 feet be constructed at 326 East State Street, Parcel Number 28-51-798-162-00?” This request was submitted to the Traverse City voters on Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018 and rejected by the voters.
The developer initiated a complaint in court to nullify the Traverse City vote denying the SLUP request. After hearing the arguments, the court on June 25, 2019, dismissed all six counts of the complaint against the city, ruling that the developer does not have a legally protected right in a property it owns in downtown Traverse City. The will of the people was upheld.
So, where does this leave Punta Gorda voters? They can leave the Punta Gorda City Council power to allow variances in the maximum building heights so that buildings could be constructed exceeding the current building height of 50 feet. Will developers cite the tall buildings of Sunseeker across the Peace River within sight of downtown Punta Gorda and seek building height variances so they can construct buildings in excess of the current building height regulation? The citizens of Punta Gorda can form their own “Save Our Downtown” nonprofit group. Draw up a proposal to amend the Punta Gorda City Charter, which would require any variance in the building height restrictions to be submitted to the Punta Gorda voters for approval. Circulate petitions with that language to have the proposal placed on the ballot in accordance with the Punta Gorda City Charter as follows:
Section 2. City Council and Voter Petition: “The City Council may, by ordinance, and the electors of the City may, by a petition signed by ten (10%) percent of the registered electors as of the last preceding municipal general election, submit to the electors a proposed amendment to the Charter. The governing body shall subject the proposed amendment(s) or petition(s) to referendum at the next general election or at a special election called for that purpose. Upon passage of the amendment by majority of the electors voting in the referendum, the governing body, by ordinance, shall have the amendment incorporated into the Charter and shall file same with the Florida Department of State.”
Residents of Punta Gorda: What will it be?
