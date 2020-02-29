I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Your works are wonderful, I know that full well. Psalm 139:14
When we are born, we are like a jigsaw puzzle — a box full of little pieces that have to be put together to be complete. Little by little, we try. But the trouble is, we try to put the pieces together by ourselves. Maybe if we had the help of the Maker, the one who designed and cut the pieces, we would find it easier to keep things arranged properly.
So it is with our lives. If we had someone to help us “put it all together,” life would be much easier and more correct. Some call it getting our lives “integrated or centered” in order to make us whole or complete. Making this task even more difficult is the fact our parts and pieces keep changing over time. We grow, we change, we mature from babies to young adults then mature into older adults. As someone has said, “The only thing certain is things will change.” A favorite teacher of mine always said, “Johnny, life is adjustment, adjustment, adjustment.”
Now with all these changes throughout our life, we could use a little help. And of all the help available, who could be better than the Master? The one who put us together. God Himself. The creator of the universe, whom the Psalmist praises in Psalm 139:13, saying, “God, created my inmost being; He knit me together in my mother’s womb. I am wonderfully complex. God knew me as He was painstakingly designing me with much loving care. “
And God never leaves us. He is there from the beginning to the end of life with all its challenges. George Washington Carver, a man of great faith once said, “There is no need to wander amidst the perplexities and complexities of this life. Are we not plainly told, ‘In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He will direct thy paths?’”
Take God — the great “Puzzle Master” — with you every step along the way. He will help put the pieces of your life together.
Rev. John T. James is a former pastor at Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota, now living in Port Charlotte. He can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.