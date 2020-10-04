For 46 years, Fishin’ Frank’s, a bait and tackle shop, sat at the corner of Edgewater Drive and U.S. 41. Originally run by Frank Hommema Sr., son Frank Jr. took it over after the first decade.
The shop had generations of customers, too — people who remembered going as kids and later brought their own children, and even grandkids.
Then, a few months ago, the business experienced tragedy when a motorist going fast hit a curb, causing his car to shoot into the air and land on the business. The building caught fire and burnt down.
The original story on this was the most-read story of the week. Then, last week, our follow-up story on what Frank Jr. is planning to do, finished at No. 1. You can guess where I am going with this.
This week, that same story finished at No. 1. Apparently, tens of thousands of you, if not more, are wondering if this decades-old biz will open again. And Frank Jr. has some thoughts on the matter.
To read what he said, visit: bit.ly/3kT4xCi
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five.
2 Lost Lagoon secures $3M for water park
Most everybody in the newsroom knows that I have been excited about this water park coming to Murdock Village. Yes, North Port has a water park but it seems that the one planned for Murdock Village will be a giant one — like what you would see in Orlando.
I was excited. Then COVID-19 hit, and it looked like the water park may not happen. Our latest story, which shows that the developer has now bought the land for the water park and other amenities, seems to have made people happy. This story catapulted to the No. 2 spot.
I think the whole idea of having something as cool as a giant water park appeals to families, kids and us adults who are kids at heart. I have a feeling that any follow-up stories we do on the water park will once again be among the most-read on the website.
For the latest details on the water park, visit: bit.ly/34fOE27
3 Motorcyclist killed in crash was from Port Charlotte
For those of you who have been reading this column for even just a few months, you already know why a story like this one made the Top Five. Whenever there is a local vehicle accident where somebody is seriously injured or dies, the story is often in the Top Five.
In this case, there was an accident in Englewood involving a car and a motorcycle. One person died. And because the accident happened at a somewhat major intersection, thousands of people drove by the accident scene. When we put the article online as breaking news, that article immediately shot to No. 1 and stayed there for the day.
It got so many pageviews on that first day that the story finished at No. 3 overall for the week.
For the details, visit: bit.ly/3l5x3kh
4 Former Port Charlotte star hoping to give back
If you read my column last week, you’ll remember that I was happy to see this feel-good story appear in our Top Five. Well, by golly, apparently so many of you loved this story that it got shared thousands of times and made the Top Five two weeks in a row — something that has not happened in the past year or two with a sports-related story.
This story is about Keyshawn Mcleod, a former Port Charlotte High and Tulane offensive lineman. When he was getting ready to graduate, he was considering a job in law enforcement or something related. But he kept thinking of how he could help his home town.
So he came back and offered up some ideas on how he could help kids in the area — especially with skills that will help them make the transition to adults. And there are many in the community who like what he is proposing.
To get an idea of his vision of how to help local kids, read: bit.ly/2SbBTzM
5 Florida governor reopening state’s economy despite virus spread
I don’t know about you, but when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was lifting all coronavirus restrictions on businesses, including restaurants, I was a bit surprised.
I thought for sure that any lifting of restrictions would be done gradually and over time. The sudden lifting of all restrictions caught me off-guard. We posted the story online as breaking news, and rather quickly it was being shared on social media.
As you can guess, there were people with a whole lot of emotion on both sides of the issue. When I saw this story in the Top Five, I remember thinking that non-local stories generally don’t make the Top Five. But this issue is such an important one that it really is “local” to all of us.
You can read the details at: bit.ly/30pJE9S
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.