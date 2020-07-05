Can you imagine showing up at your place of work and seeing an "Out of Business" sign? With no warning?
This is what happened to the the employees of TGI Fridays in Port Charlotte last week. And while you may think of TGI Fridays as being a chain restaurant with corporate owners elsewhere in the United States, the employees are very much local.
In fact, some of them have been at the Port Charlotte location pretty much since the restaurant opened almost 20 years ago.
For evening hostess Aurelia Coblentz of North Port — who worked there, through hurricanes and a recession, for the past 17 years — “It was my life and family for almost as long as I’ve lived in the area. I kind of saw it coming, though. I couldn’t understand why we weren’t opening back up, after the Fort Myers location did.”
This restaurant was such a part of the nightlife in the area that the news of its closing pushed our story on it to the #1 spot. (Technically, the daily COVID-19 update story is #1 but I've moved that back to the honorary #1 position so I don't have to keep writing about it.)
But make no mistake, the coronavirus is the reason behind the closing of TGI Fridays in Port Charlotte.
To read more about the closing and hear more from the longtime employees, visit:
One dies, one hurt in head-on River Road crash
Whenever I have somebody visiting this area for the first time and they need to use the Interstate 75 River Road exit, I always warn them that River Road is one of the deadliest roads in the area.
Last week, the road claimed another life.
The crash occurred at 2:52 p.m. last Monday at the curve in the two-lane portion of the road between East River Road and Winchester Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 59-year-old man from Venice was southbound in a pickup. He crossed the center line, hitting a truck driven by a 44-year-old man from Port Charlotte, the FHP reported. The Venice man died, while the Port Charlotte man was taken by Aeromed helicopter to a hospital trauma center. The FHP did not name either person involved in the crash.
As is always the case with local accident stories, especially those involving local people, the story was read by thousands of people, who then shared it with thousands of more people via e-mail and social media.
To read the complete story, visit:
Rally organizer loses job after online posts
Ever read something on Facebook or Twitter and get so angry that you immediately want to leave a well-said response?
Resist. The. Urge.
A month ago, the University of Florida made the news when it rescinded its offer to an incoming student after others pointed out his social media comments.
Then, last week, in North Port, a woman who organized a seemingly harmless rally in support of the police ended up losing her job because of past online comments she had made, plus a few new ones.
This story is way too detailed to try to summarize in a few paragraphs. But it hit home with thousands of you, who read and shared this story.
To read about the rally, its organizer, Judy Ramirez, and what had been said before and after, visit:
Florida bans alcohol sales at bars as COVID-19 numbers spike
As somebody who is allergic to alcohol (seriously, I am), I do not get the allure of alcohol. But I do understand the desire to be able to socialize with friends and strangers. That is human nature.
When the COVID-19 numbers started spiking more than a week ago, getting as high as 5-fold over previous highs, the Florida governor took us all by surprise when he announced that bars couldn't sell alcohol any more.
We put that announcement on our Websites as breaking news, and -- bam! -- thousands of you were reading it within minutes.
You can see the rather short story at:
Venice Beach drowning victim identified
Deaths at area beaches are rare. People tend to be aware of riptides, and with so many people at the beaches, if somebody ends up needing help, they usually can get it.
When you hear of deaths in the water around here, it often involves a scuba diver who made a fatal error or who had health problems while 60 feet down. But in the case that happened in Venice recently, a man drowned who was just off the beach on a day with calm water.
When we published the first story online, similar questions came up again and again: Who was it? Was he local? Was he a new resident?
Our follow-up story is the one that made this Top Five list. Our follow-up story gives his name and says he was a visitor from Illinois. We still don't know why he drowned and may not know the full answer -- even after an autopsy and toxicology report. You can read our follow-up story at:
Be careful out there. We live in a somewhat scary world right now.
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for Sun Newspapers. You can reach him at ronald.dupont@yoursun.com.
