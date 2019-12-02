There is absolutely no doubt that at this time of year, Punta Gorda shines. Who is not moved by the lights and the decorations and the street parties and the small town feel that Punta Gorda presents at this time of year? We offer “happiest” just by strolling the streets or driving around the neighborhoods, looking at the holiday displays.
This Saturday, Dec. 7, we return to Taylor, in front of the Old Historic Courthouse, to present a special holiday party for kids of all ages. From 4-5 p.m., our DJ will spin holiday music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be paying us a visit, courtesy of our friends at
Harbor Nissan. The first 50 kids who get their pictures taken with Santa and his wife will be receiving a free hot dog from the “Clauses.” Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party, free admission, will then continue from 5-9 p.m. with Island Flava DJ Michael White spinning holiday hits for us all to dance in the street to. Beverages and food will be on site available for purchase. No coolers, please. Feel free
to bring along a lawn chair. The lighting of the city tree is scheduled for Dec. 6. The program starts around 5 p.m. with performances from local schools and churches, with the tree lighting itself planned for around 7 p.m. After the tree lighting, the Storyline Band will play contemporary adult music until 9:30 p.m. Visit the food trucks, bounce houses, the Santa photo area and play in the snow!
The Christmas Parade will then roll down Taylor on Dec. 14. Mark your calendars! Don’t forget to visit the lights at Fishermen’s Village – open right through till Dec. 31. The Peace River Botanical and Sculpture
Gardens are also hosting displays of Holiday Lights in their wonderful waterside setting at 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Give them a call on 941-621-8299 for dates and times of operation.
Mindi Abair, along with superstars Eric Darius and Matt Marschak, will be our line-up for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival. A line-up of jazz talent like this is hard to beat. There’ll be energy, passion and love that afternoon – Feb. 22, 1-6 p.m. in Laishley Park. To secure your seats, visit the shopping cart of www.puntagordachamber,com or simply call us on 941-639-3720.
Get your tickets now before they sell out. VIP and Premium are well on their way to being gone by the time the tickets are released at the beginning of December. What an ideal holiday gift for a jazz and/or wine lover!
Winding the clocks into January, mark your calendars for our Jan. 12 retro ’70s night on the great lawn of the Tiki at the Fourpoints as we present the greatest ABBA tribute band – Dancing Dream for a live concert featuring the great music of ABBA. At 5 p.m. we start with a 70’s/80’s disco before Dancing Dream take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free, however do you want the true VIP experience? Limited seats will be offered, close to the stage and dance floor, at tables, will water service so you can enjoy the fun, dress up and have your food and beverage brought directly to you! All for only $25.
To reserve a VIP seat, either visit the Chamber Store at www.puntagordachamber.com or call us during office hours at 941-639-3720. If “you still hear the drums” and think “the winner takes it all,” this show is for you!
Our next Networking event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the PGI Civic Association on Shreve Street. This breakfast is always a crowd favorite as CHARISMA from Charlotte High School kicks off the proceedings, which this year will end in a Holiday Set performed by the Charlotte County Concert Band. The gathering starts at 7:15 a.m. and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 would be much appreciated for catering purposes.
Admission is free to members and potential new members.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. Email: jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.