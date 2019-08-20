Dover Kohl & Partners will present the PLAN Punta Gorda — 2019 Citywide Master Plan Draft today at 5 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. There will be a presentation with time at the end for questions and answers. Registration is not required and Punta Gorda stakeholders are welcome. The Draft Citywide Master Plan is available for review at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/home/showdocument?id=9655.
The report contains an introduction to the process used, a review of existing conditions and key issues, a brief history of growth and good changes, the big ideas as developed during the Charrette process, the key focus areas and a plan for implementation and ongoing engagement.
After careful analysis of the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for the City of Punta Gorda, Dover Kohl & Partners is recommending the development of a greater variety of housing, increasing the amount and density of multi-family development and building more housing in and near downtown. They go on to encourage using urban design and place-making to generate more activity and attract more businesses to the downtown and historic district. Consideration should also be given to revising the land development regulations and the development approval process. These actions are anticipated to create good development. Good development would:
Build infill development
Create compact development in downtown spaces
Develop a mix of uses
Establish a range of residential building types
Improve the walkability and bikeability of streets and rails
Create good public spaces in the shape of plazas and parks
Attract more visitors
Preserving community character and economic development were the two most discussed topics during
the Public Design Charrette. It became increasingly evident to Dover Kohl & Partners that Punta Gorda
residents are committed to preserving and enhancing the small town charm of the City. If the Citywide
Master Plan is to be successful, growth needs to occur in ways that still keep Punta Gorda small and
beautiful. Feedback is welcome at the Aug. 21 event and by written comment at
www.puntagordamasterplan/engage. The presentation is being videotaped and will be available on the
City website the week of Aug. 26.
Council meeting
At today’s City Council meeting, the following items will be considered:
Gilchrist Park Phase 2 Renovations — award of construction for Harborwalk, park renovation and parking from Gazebo to Bayfront Center/Boat Club.
Veterans Park Phase II Renovations – award of construction for donors plaza, Purple Heart.
Memorial, mural wall plaza, gazebo ceremonial area, parking and streetscaping.
Airport Road MURT Design – award of contract to design multi use recreational trail along Airport Road from U.S. 41 to Cooper Street. Design contract for MURT from Airport to Marion to follow.
Ponce Park 60% Design Review – discussion regarding updated construction estimates to complete renovations at Ponce Park to include utilities, restroom, pavilions, playground, parking, landscaping and seawall/boardwalk/pier deficiencies.
Septic to Sewer Financial Plan – presentation of financial plan to transition from septic to centralized sewer in City’s utility service area for properties that reside in unincorporated Charlotte County.
Historic City Hall Building Evaluation – update on initial evaluation of City Hall rehabilitation needs and further actions recommended to be taken to assess hazardous materials and chemical and petrographic analysis.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Punta Gorda City Council Chambers and the public is invited to attend.
