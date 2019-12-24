OUR POSITION: There is every reason to continue to honor former Charlotte County Commissioner Mac V. Horton.
Mac didn’t show up Thursday. But that’s ok.
Former Charlotte County commissioner, School Board member and Supervisor of Elections Mac V. Horton was honored again Thursday morning when his name went on the West County Annex on San Casa Drive in Englewood. Naming the $5.1 million, 18,900-square-foot building in his honor was a good decision.
Horton, 78, has had health issues this year and could not attend Thursday’s ceremony. If he had, he would have seen a lot of old friends and others who, whether they were close to him or not, are aware of his contributions to the county.
The ceremony was the second in four years — coming after a section of Winchester Boulevard South, from State Road 776 to Placida Road, was dedicated to Horton in June 2015. Getting that road built was one of several projects Horton made personal.
Anyone who might think, even for a moment, that Horton’s legacy is exaggerated or empathy over his health issues contributed to his honors, they just do not know Mac Horton.
First off, let’s try to list the contributions Horton made to Charlotte County. They are numerous and we will surely leave out a few. They include:
• Englewood Water District supervisor, 1972-1975.
• Charlotte County School Board member, 1984-1996.
• Charlotte County commissioner, District 3, 1996-2004.
• Charlotte County supervisor of elections, 2004-2008.
• Past president of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, the Englewood Rotary Club and the Englewood Recreation Council.
• Founding member of the Englewood Jaycees.
• Served on the Student Advisory Committee for Lemon Bay High School.
• Chairman of a fundraiser to restore the historic Charlotte County Courthouse.
• And he was a member and recipient of the famed Secret Society of Smoked Mullets — a community service award.
Whew! Let’s, for space considerations, stop there.
Horton served on the Charlotte County Commission during somewhat turbulant times. He had to deal with issues like Hurricane Charley, urban sprawl and Murdock Village.
While there were other outstanding commissioners who served on those boards, Horton we believe was always the conscience of the five members. When he wanted to make a point, he had his own style. He would lean forward, speaking slowly into his microphone and beginning with something like “gentlemen let me tell you what I think.”
You could sit back and prepare yourself — for when Horton wanted to express himself, he took his time and covered all the bases. When he was finished, you might have felt as if you were on the front porch and your dad, or grandpa, had just retold a story of days gone by or a view of days yet to come.
When Horton retired, he said he really wanted nothing to do with politics. He had had his fill. He wanted to read, piddle with carvings and crafts, and enjoy his retirement with his best friend and wife, Esther.
He deserved to enjoy that time. And he deserved to have his name on a road and on the Englewood County Annex.
Thank you Frank Desguin and others who helped make that happen.
