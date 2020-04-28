Editorial Cartoon Apr 28, 2020 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Honest Air Conditioning 795 Commerce Drive, Suite 5, Venice, FL 34292 941-496-7566 Website Martini's Painting 941-883-1381 Website Escape Nails 4331 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 941-244-2332 Website Gnc 17281 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-8888 Website The Screen Machine 941-879-3136 Tip Top Nails & Spa 317 Jacaranda Circle, Venice, FL 34292 941-485-6161 Website All About Aluminum & Screen Inc Charlotte & Sarasota County 941-876-4779 Website Helgemo Team at Compass 320 Cross Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-456-6052 Website Venice Golf Center 2371 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 941-497-7910 Website SWF Home Inspections, LLC 1930 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-800-2611 Website The Concrete Guy 941-716-0872 Breeze Thru Rescreen, LLC 941-661-7897 Bacon's Furniture & Design 17701 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-4493 Website A & R Pro Window Cleaners Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-441-8658 Sunny Days Ice Cream Delivery to your Home or office 941-255-1889 Website The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Website Florida Tree & Ground Maintenance 941-613-3613 Painting Unlimited 941-979-7947 Sears Hometown Store 455 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-7777 Website Your CBD Store 4300 Kings Highway Unit 205B, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-587-9029 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Port Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.