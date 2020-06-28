Trending Now
-
Friday’s last Monday: 20-year-old Port Charlotte icon closes permanently
-
Tourism director ousted over "debacle"
-
Abrupt return of alcohol ban shuts down bars immediately
-
Punta Gorda man accused of spitting, telling woman "Black lives don't matter"
-
Column: Strange days indeed; restaurants try to survive as diners seek safety
Trending Now
-
Friday’s last Monday: 20-year-old Port Charlotte icon closes permanently
-
Tourism director ousted over "debacle"
-
Abrupt return of alcohol ban shuts down bars immediately
-
Punta Gorda man accused of spitting, telling woman "Black lives don't matter"
-
Column: Strange days indeed; restaurants try to survive as diners seek safety
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.