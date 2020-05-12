Editorial Cartoon May 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Blue Parrot Construction 941-662-0366 Website Breeze Thru Rescreen, LLC 941-661-7897 Orr's Mulching & Land Clearing 941-875-4198 Website Tropical Smoothie Cafe 17419 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-9472 Website Horse and Chaise Rentals & Property Management 150 Nokomis Ave N, Venice, FL 34285 941-483-3331 Website Rosebuds Steak & Seafood House 2215 S Tamiami Trl, Osprey, FL 34229 941-918-8771 Website Military Heritage Museum 900 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-9002 Website Beechwood Builders 779 Commerce Drive Suite 14, Venice, FL 34292 941-484-9053 Website Southwest Rescreen Inc. 941-465-2318 The Screen Machine 941-879-3136 Wendell Albritton Tree Service Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-763-5042 Larry's Plumbing Serving Sarasota County 120 Corporation Way, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-5796 Website Hotel Venezia a Ramada Hotel 425 US Highway 41 Byp N, Venice, FL 34285 941-308-7700 Website Second Chance Home Furnishings 14528 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-3627 Website No Sweat Heating and Cooling 941-276-4687 Website Drm Electrical Service 121 Triple Diamond Blvd, North Venice, FL 34275 941-480-0761 Carmelos Italian Ristorante 209 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-621-4091 Website North Port Acupuncture 14888 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-1500 Website Honest Air Conditioning 795 Commerce Drive, Suite 5, Venice, FL 34292 941-496-7566 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Port Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.