Editorial Cartoon Jun 22, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Romancing the Drunk: Emulate the work, not the lifestyle behind it EDITORIAL: Take down Confederate-era reminders Laishley ready to roll with restaurant on Melbourne Charlotte County Fairgrounds to host fair food drive-thru this weekend It's time for a new obsession — homemade barbecue sauce Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Romancing the Drunk: Emulate the work, not the lifestyle behind it EDITORIAL: Take down Confederate-era reminders Laishley ready to roll with restaurant on Melbourne Charlotte County Fairgrounds to host fair food drive-thru this weekend It's time for a new obsession — homemade barbecue sauce Featured Businesses Leroys Southern Kitchen & Bar 201 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-2489 Website Blue Parrot Construction 941-662-0366 Website Englewood Lock & Key 1498 S McCall Rd Unit b, Englwood, FL 34223 941-475-2311 Currently Open The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Currently Open Website Golf in Venice Capri Isles- Calusa Lakes- Waterford 941-468-3462 Website North Port Alterations & Boutique 14580 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-3588 Website Larry Esposito Painting Inc 941-764-1171 Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy 3545 Massini Ave, North Port, FL 34286 941-928-7157 Website Drm Electrical Service 121 Triple Diamond Blvd, North Venice, FL 34275 941-480-0761 Beechwood Builders 779 Commerce Drive Suite 14, Venice, FL 34292 941-484-9053 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.