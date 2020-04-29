Editorial Cartoon Apr 29, 2020 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Michelangelos Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant Open for Pickup 1091 S. Toledo Blade Blvd, North Port, FL 34288 941-426-0044 Website No Sweat Heating and Cooling 941-276-4687 Website Venice Golf Center 2371 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 941-497-7910 Website The Concrete Guy 941-716-0872 Gulf Coast Rescreen 941-536-7529 Website Florida Concrete 941-628-5965 Quality Decks 941-375-1103 Hotel Venezia a Ramada Hotel 425 US Highway 41 Byp N, Venice, FL 34285 941-308-7700 Website Gillis Construction 941-625-7663 Website The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Website Chris Care Pet Services Servin Charlotte County 760-835-5669 Brewburgers Jacaranda 370 Commercial Court, Venice, FL 34292 941-484-2337 Website Pro Path Concrete 941-286-6415 Merry Maids 834 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 941-882-3085 Website Amber Craft Realtor Paradise Exclusive 200 W Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL 34223 941-270-1595 Website Larry's Plumbing Serving Sarasota County 120 Corporation Way, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-5796 Website Gulfside Mortgage Services 1062 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-485-4222 Website Storm Twisters 941-626-8200 New England Antiques 941-639-9338 Martini's Painting 941-883-1381 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Port Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.