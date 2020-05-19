Editorial Cartoon May 19, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Blue Parrot Construction 941-662-0366 Website Precision Aluminum And Remodeling Inc Charlotte & Sarasota County 4417 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 941-276-8449 Website The Venice Symphony 1515 South Tamiami Trail, #7, Venice, FL 34285 941-207-8822 Website Rocco`s Renovation & Repair 941-268-1885 John's Rescreening 941-883-1381 Orr's Mulching & Land Clearing 941-875-4198 Website Amber Craft Realtor Paradise Exclusive 200 W Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL 34223 941-270-1595 Website Your Cbd Store Englewood 2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-208-5813 Website Edward Ross Construction Services Inc 941-408-8500 Website Friendly Floors 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-624-0077 Website Second Chance Home Furnishings 14528 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-3627 Website Chris Care Pet Services Servin Charlotte County 760-835-5669 Horse and Chaise Rentals & Property Management 150 Nokomis Ave N, Venice, FL 34285 941-483-3331 Website Real Bikes Englewood 445 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-445-7325 Website GES General & Plumbing Contractor Charlotte & Desoto County 941-626-2454 The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Website Jacaranda Trace 3600 William Penn Way, Venice, FL 34293 941-408-2050 Website Mccarthy Pools Inc 941-255-3300 Teddy`s Handyman & Remodling Serving Charlotte County 941-629-4966 Jessups Appliances 1210 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-9030 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Port Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.