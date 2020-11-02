Trending Now
Cops: Woman said Port Charlotte Kia hacked her car, gets arrested
As if 2020 isn't scary enough … Halloween events are scheduled across the area
Accused child molester found dead in Charlotte County Jail cell
Budget slashing can't solve Sunseeker problem for Allegiant
Police find 73 bags of cocaine in Punta Gorda home
