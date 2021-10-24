OUR POSITION: Bring up the topic of the death penalty and you’ll likely cause a stir that rivals abortion rights. Is there good reason to kill people in the name of justice?
Imagine if you had the power to pass judgment on Marian Evette Williams.
She has been convicted of setting fire to an Arcadia home where her ex-boyfriend lived. The fire killed his three grandsons, whose screams for help could be heard as the building went up in a blaze that prevented the grandfather and others from rescuing the young boys.
They were 10, 8 and 4 years old. They will never get a chance to play high school sports or on the high school band. They will never marry or have children. Their lives were snuffed out by a vengeful woman who had no regard for whether they lived or died.
Thursday, Williams was spared the death penalty.
Was that the right decision?
Most everyone who has lived in Florida very long, or who watches the news on TV, knows Nikolas Cruz.
Cruz, now 23, walked into Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentines Day 2018 and opened fire on anyone he saw with machine-gun-like precision. He slaughtered 17 students and staff and wounded another 17. He surely killed some who saw no alternative but to plead for their life as he pulled the trigger.
The killer has saved the state of Florida some money and time by pleading guilty. His attorneys, however, want to spare him the death penalty. They argue his mental health was impaired that day.
Should he die for his actions?
Last week, a convicted killer stabbed a 33-year-old mother four times with a screwdriver, killing her and leaving her body in a Davie, Florida, canal. It wasn’t the first time he had executed someone.
In 1995, he murdered a 17-year-old girl and buried her body under debris at a construction site, also in Davie. He was caught, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Because he was sentenced under Florida’s old laws regarding incarceration, he was eligible for parole in September, 2020 and used that parole to kill again.
But this killer’s story began even earlier. In 1985 he pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after breaking into a woman’s home and cutting her throat with a kitchen knife. She lived. He was sentenced that time to 18 years but only served four.
Should this two-time murderer die for his actions?
Florida has toughened up its laws on parole. Anyone convicted of a felony must now serve 85% of time they are sentenced to. That was a good decision — although it has met with some criticism as our overcrowded prisons are filled with minor drug dealers who can’t get parole.
It’s easy to say the Davie killer should never have been out on parole. It’s easy to become furious over the death of three innocent children because a woman was mad at her boyfriend. It’s easy to want revenge for the 17 people cut down by a maniac who took his gun to school and randomly fired it at anyone he came into contact with.
All of these crimes are sickening. All of them make us mad. What use does society have for people who would commit these types of heinous crimes?
Tomorrow we’ll look at whether killing someone really is a deterrent to crime and is it right to take an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.
