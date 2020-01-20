Editor:

I would like to sing the praises of the employees of the Public Works Department for Charlotte County for the outstanding work they did on the culvert and driveway in front of my house. Joey Edwards, Thomas Elson, John McGinnis and Christian Newsome, under the leadership of Dwayne Smith, were efficient and helped me problem solve what I need to do to keep the driveway/culvert failure from happening again.

I am so excited, I have sent pictures of my beautiful driveway to family in other states. Thanks guys for your help. It is appreciated.

Linda MacFarlane

Port Charlotte

