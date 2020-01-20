Editor:
I would like to sing the praises of the employees of the Public Works Department for Charlotte County for the outstanding work they did on the culvert and driveway in front of my house. Joey Edwards, Thomas Elson, John McGinnis and Christian Newsome, under the leadership of Dwayne Smith, were efficient and helped me problem solve what I need to do to keep the driveway/culvert failure from happening again.
I am so excited, I have sent pictures of my beautiful driveway to family in other states. Thanks guys for your help. It is appreciated.
Linda MacFarlane
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.