Editor:
The "faux" Floridians are at it early this season. A "faux" spent the first 6 decades of life in MA, PA, OH, IL, MI or MN. The former northerners moved to Florida 15 years ago. Now "faux" thinks he is an entitled direct descendant of Ponce de Leon. I've got mine, "bleep" you.
About 30% of Florida residents were born in Florida. The "faux" were not born here. When the interlopers start sniping at the so-called 'snowbirds' they are waving a red (tide) flag, so to speak.
My barber appreciates the extra 10 haircuts plus tips. The local coffee shop owner appreciates the extra 10 coffees/pastries per week. The breakfast eateries appreciate the extra full tables 4 or 5 times a month. Restaurants, large and small, like the increased patronage. The wait staff appreciate the change from the regular short arms/deep pockets crowd. Likewise the pizza/sandwich/ice cream shops, alcohol emporia, small merchants, movie theaters, etc. Yearly profit margins can be very marginal.
Stop complaining about the increased wait times. Everybody waits.
Likewise, the traffic/driving. There are enough home grown "accident waiting to happen" drivers. Stop pointing fingers. Hey Snoopy, if you are traveling on the three-lane Englewood Road and cars are passing you left and right, your are in the wrong lane. Move to the travel lane.
Imagine a Snowbird-less winter or two. Paradise would revert to an insect, alligator, python, wild hog infested swamp.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
