If, as Trump declared, all 17 intelligence agencies were wrong when they stated that Russia interfered in our election in his favor, why does he believe them when they forecast an imminent attack by Iran? Was the IC lying about Russia or Iran, or both? Was Trump lying about Russia, Iran, or both?
If the administration was justified in killing Soleimani, why wasn’t all of the Gang of Eight briefed? Given that Trump has, on several occasions, spilled classified information to officials of hostile governments or to the public, national security can't his motive for secrecy.
Is it now acceptable to kill leaders of governments with whom we are not at war? Is that reciprocal?
Why won’t Republicans insist that administration officials go before the congressional intelligence committees to explain their actions? If an executive makes Congress impotent and the bulk of those in Congress go along, isn’t that a dictatorship?
Without the JCPOA, Iran would have had nuclear weapons by now. After Trump withdrew, they restarted their program. Why is it better for them to have nukes instead of than conventional ballistic weapons?
Is there evidence that Iran used the money refunded to them as part of the JCPOA to obtain the missiles that they fired at our base in Iraq? Do we now dictate how foreign governments spend their own money? Would Trump prefer they'd fired nuclear weapons?
What effect will martyring Soleimani have on Iranian militancy? Does anyone think Iran is through avenging the assassination?
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
