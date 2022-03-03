I ran for Sarasota County Commission in 2018 and was elected countywide. I was able to work to deliver on the promises I made to voters throughout the county because my four commission colleagues had also run and been elected countywide.
They were answerable to the same total electorate I was. Everyone in the county had the opportunity to hold them accountable for their decisions, just as everyone can hold me accountable for my decisions.
That arrangement has benefited residents across the entire county as Sarasota County is considered one of the best-run, most healthy county governments in the state and one of the best places to live and visit in the country. That is not an accident.
But a Democrat stealth referendum in 2018 changed that system to single-member districts because Democrats have not been able to win a seat on the County Commission since 1966.
Unfortunately, a few anti-growth Republicans have fallen for the scheme.
Well-meaning proponents of keeping voters to voting for just one commissioner in one district to get better representation are missing the key point: That results in less accountability. They may think that their commissioner will be more beholden to them, but it is just one commissioner, while the other four are totally unaccountable to them. The decisions of the other four impact them directly, yet they are untouchable.
That means your commissioner may vote for the zonings, regulations, and taxes that you want, but the other four may not. And you are literally powerless to do anything about it. So you may get the parochial representation you desire from single-member districts, but you will get worse representation at worse representation on the whole County Commission, which is what matters.
And that’s just reality.
The way it worked before Democrats pushed through their change to try to win a seat, was that I knew I had to answer to all county voters — from North Port, Venice and Englewood to Sarasota. Knowing that, I championed several important issues in and outside of my district.
These included:
• River Road improvements in North Port and Englewood. I ran on widening River Road because it was becoming critical and I had a vested interest in South County. In 2018, you may have seen my signs declaring: “Let’s Get River Road Done” along River Road. Immediately after taking office, I began pushing the issue and now the county and the state have finally embarked on the important widening project, with construction finally set to begin.
• Vaccine distribution in Venice, Englewood and all of South County. In early 2021, the COVID vaccine was hard to get. The senior population in the Venice area was particularly vulnerable. After hearing from local residents, I connected with my state senator and Governor DeSantis, who showed up in less than 24 hours from my initial call to distribute more than 3,000 doses in Venice, at a time when vaccine supply was hard to come by. I did this because I represented Venice, too.
• Water quality throughout the entire county. The entire county was hit hard with red tide in 2018. I made water quality a top issue and successfully advocated for the county to invest more than $500 million to upgrade our wastewater system, transforming them into Advanced Wastewater Treatment facilities, which will remove much of the human-driven nutrient load that red tide feeds on. Once online, these systems will instantly improve our water quality in our streams, rivers, and bays and ultimately the Gulf, which will help mitigate red tide. Experts say that this will make Sarasota County the best public wastewater system in the country, and second only to Disney World when including the private sector.
My advocacy for all of these issues and more grew directly out of the knowledge that I had run countywide, represented the entire county and would be answerable for my decisions to the entire county of voters, not just the 20% who reside in my district. If we don’t return to the county-wide voting system that worked so well for generations, then commissioners will only care about their own district, to the detriment of the bigger picture of county needs. That is a balkanization that has badly served other communities in the country.
This is why I strongly urge everyone to institute full representation accountability by voting “Yes” on countywide voting on March 8th .
