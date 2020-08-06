Correction
A quote in a recent editorial on an agreement between North Port and Sarasota County on the upkeep of the city’s parks incorrectly attributed a quote saying the county may be open to compromise to Shawn Yeager, deputy parks director for Sarasota County. The Sun regrets the error.
